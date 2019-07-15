City Council to consider regulations regarding Tobacco 21, nuisance code changes, other bills on Monday

SPRINGFIELD – A bill to raise the age to buy tobacco and nicotine products in Springfield could come to a vote at tomorrow’s city council meeting.

Council discussed the bill at the last meeting but some amendments were discussed. The bill has since been amended and it is one of the first topics on the agenda.

Some new changes to nuisance codes could also be discussed at tomorrow’s meeting. An amendment to one ordinance could make it easier for authorities who are enforcing violations relating to inoperable vehicles.