City and County leaders hold emergency meetings in response to COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Greene County Commission and the Springfield City Council held emergency meetings Monday afternoon to discuss current events related to COVID-19.

The City Council voted to give Mayor Ken McClure the power to declare a civil emergency and prohibit social gatherings of 50 or more people through an ordinance.

“It will make a difference in our community. This is something that is a sacrifice; we understand that. But it’s the right thing to do for that fragile population,” says Clay Goddard, Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

During the council meeting, some members voiced that the ordinance does not go far enough.

“It seems to me who’s just studying this that the longer we wait, the more likely of a chance of our community to be further impacted,” said Council Member Richard Ollis.

Council Member Craig Hosmer says he’s concerned about restaurants and bars staying open.

“It doesn’t make any sense to have 150 people at a bar if 50 people is a problem, 150 people mingling at a bar is not a good thing,” said Hosmer.

“There are people who are dependent on restaurants for their food source,” Council Woman Phyllis Ferguson responded to Hosmer’s statement.

“We are practicing social distancing, we’re setting people at every other table,” she continued.

The council later passed the ordinance unanimously. Violation of the ordinance will lead to a penalty.

“A bond conviction, the penalty would be anywhere from zero to a thousand dollar fine, and/or zero to 180 days in jail,” said Springfield City Attorney, Rhonda Lewsader.

“Remember, 80% of people that get this illness are not going to have adverse health outcomes. They’re going to resolve it. The concern about that 80% is that they can easily spread it to a fragile population,” Goddard said to the council as a health concern reminder.

Just 30 minutes after that meeting, the Greene County Commission held an emergency meeting of their own.

Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon said they are following what the CDC has recommended.

“No longer in Greene County, the unincorporated areas of Greene County is it only a recommendation, it will be an order not to congregate in groups of more than 50,” Dixon said.

Dixon told a story about a woman paying for a stranger’s groceries since the older man was unable to pay himself. He shared that story to say that is the spirit people need to get through this pandemic.

“That’s the kind of spirit that will get us through this, not hoarding or trying to take care of ourselves only, watching out for one another.”

Mayor McClure added, “Don’t overreact by hoarding all things that the community as a whole is going to need.”

The ordinance will last at a minimum of 30 days, and if need be, the City can extend it.