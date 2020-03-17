Citizens Memorial Hospital implementing new visitor restrictions

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation announced they will activate a higher level of visitor restrictions and facility access to all locations starting tomorrow, March 17.

No one under the age of 18 will be permitted in Citizens Memorial Hospitals and clinics unless they’re seeking medical care.

Only one visitor per patient per day will be allowed. Exceptions may be made for those who are near end-of-life.

Access will be limited to two public entry points at the hospital.

Healthy patients and visitors are asked to use the main hospital entrance and will be screened.

Visitor hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Patients seeking emergency care are asked to use the emergency department entrance.

Pediatric Rehab, Cardiac Rehab and Citizens Heart Institute patients should use their designated entrances only.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 Citizens Memorial Hospital asks that you call ahead at 417-328-6301 to prepare for your arrival.

No visitor will be allowed to visit patients with suspected COVID-19.

Citizens Memorial Hospital is not the only hospital to apply stricter visiting rules as CoxHealth and Mercy have also applied restrictions.