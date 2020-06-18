Cirque Italia water circus is coming to Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A world-famous water circus is returning to Northwest Arkansas!

Starting today at the Benton County Fairgrounds, Cirque Italia invites guests on a jaw-dropping adventure full of aerialists, pirate fights, and mermaids as ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” searches for buried treasure.

Cirque Italia will be in town through Sunday, June 21.

Seating is limited to allow proper social distancing.

No one will be admitted into the tent without a mask.

Head to their website for more information.