Circuit Attorney Turns Over Evidence To Greitens Defense Team

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Tuesday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner met defense lawyers for Governor Eric Greitens in court to turn over the first round of the state’s evidence in Greitens’invasion of privacy case.

CBS affiliate KMOV has learned the evidence includes about 40 pages of documents and some DVDs.

The Circuit Attorney’s office declined to comment on the specifics of the evidence, but the discovery list includes:

Request for Discovery (2 pages)

Transcripts of taped recordings of P.S and K.S (47 pages)

Email questions and answers for KMOV interview of P.S. (5 pages)

Email of K.S to P.S. dated March 24, 2015 (1 page)

Email of K.S to P.S. dated March 26, 2015 (1 page)

Email of K.S. to P.S. dated July 8, 2015 (2 pages)

E.G.’s statements to the public (1 DVD)

Taped statements of K.S. (1 DVD)

Picture of admin Contact of E.G. (1 page)

Picture of K.S. (1 page)

Picture of email from E.G. to K.S. dated August 25, 2015 (1 page)

Picture of email of K.S. to E.G. dated Octover 20, 2015 (1 page)

E.G.’s Facebook post (3 pages)

As with all of the items, it is unclear at this point what the picture mentioned in item 10 is. Greitens’ attorney Ed Dowd said the photo is a professional headshot.

“This photo the prosecution references is a publicly-posted professional headshot. Given the public circumstances, this was exceptionally misleading,” Dowd said.

The defense filed two motions Tuesday, one of which questions the Circuit Attorney’s use of a private investigative firm.

Greitens has officially pleaded not guilty.

The defense declined to comment further.

The parties will meet again Wednesday at 10:00.a.m.



(KMOV for CBS News)

