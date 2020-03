REPUBLIC, Mo. — Calvary Baptist Church in Republic is hosting a drive-thru pick up of hygiene and household items.

They’ll have water, sports drinks, hygiene kits, paper towels, diapers and wipes.

The event is first-come-first-served and some items are very limited.

The drive-thru will be Tuesday, March 31, and Wednesday. April 1, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.