Christmas Utopia provides hand-crafted gifts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This year’s Christmas Utopia was a chance for many to get some hand-crafted gifts for loved ones this holiday season.

The event at the Fairgrounds E-Plex wrapped up on Sunday, Nov. 17, but many of the vendors were there bright and early.

Leslie Teague is with Jordan Essentials out of Nixa. She explains how getting to these events early can help meet their customers’ needs.

“It allows me to just have conversations with them,” Teague said. “We have bundles that have Christmas items so we’re helping people shop early and get that done so you don’t have the stress and you can enjoy the holidays.”

The event featured over 150 booths with a range of items — including jewelry, embroidery and holiday decor.