Christmas tree farm sells out in record time

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With Christmas right around the corner a lot of you have already taken the opportunity to get outside and pick out your tree.

This was definitely the case in Pea Ridge where one Christmas tree farm saw so many customers that it is having to close its doors earlier than ever before.

Jill Babb owns Wonderland Tree Farm and in the six years that she has owned the business this is the quickest they have ever had to close.

Babb says, “we have definitely never seen the numbers that we have had 50% of people seem to be new to the farm so we have grown by leaps and bounds.”

The tree farm opened the week before Thanksgiving, and since then they have sold more trees than they ever imagined.

“Typical for our farm would be to sell around 2300 trees in a whole season we sold 2400 trees in the first 5 and a half days.. Today we should hit 3000,” says Babb.

Babb tells me that is not uncommon to have visitor make the trip from out of state for a Christmas tree.

Babb tells me, “as well as we have had people drive from Texas just to get a tree we have had people come from actually Las Vegas Nevada to get a Christmas tree.”

One helper on the farm says he has mixed emotions about the early closing.

Jonathan Pinto says, “I’m happy for Jill and Martin its good for them its good for business I’m a little sad having to go and do other stuff now but I’m happy for Martin and Jill”

Babb believes all of this years success is most likely pandemic related.

Babb says, “I think covid is the catalyst that started it I think more families are home and looking for something to do and this is an outdoor thing so it’s even safer than typical.”