KANSAS CITY, Ks. — It’s not even Halloween yet, but Christmas lights are going up around Kansas.

Lights of Christmas up near Kansas City, Kansas has been inundated with calls to decorate for the Christmas season.

Ron Holms with Lights of Christmas says he thinks everybody is done with 2020 and ready to have a good time by celebrating Christmas.

Most analysts say the increase in consumer spending is an attempt to cling to the familiar and wholesome after a year that has routinely dashed hopes.