Christmas Home Tour wraps up after two days filled with decor

Today marked the last day to get an inside look at some of the most beautiful homes in the Ozarks.

The 19th annual Christmas Home Tour gave guests the opportunity to tour four homes in the Tri-Lakes area that were all decked out for the holidays and attend a marketplace galleria at the Kimberling Area Library.

The event is sponsored by Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake, which raises money for charities in Stone and Taney Counties.

Festivities kicked off on Friday in Kimberling City and wrapped up on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Mary Walker, one of the homeowners who opened her doors for the event, talked about how she prepares for dozens of people touring her home.

“I did it a little bit at a time, as far as my Christmas decorating,” Walker said. “Just so I wouldn’t get overwhelmed. I just kind of spread it out. So, it seems like I’ve been doing it for a while, but really not all at once.”

The cost of the event was $15 in advance and $20 the day of.

Last year, Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake raised more than $71,000 for organizations such as Tri-Lakes Humane Society and the Branson Regional Arts Council.