Christmas gift bursts into flames after charging for 30 minutes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A St. Louis-area mother says she’s thankful the Christmas gift she bought to surprise her kids didn’t set her house on fire.

Celeste Robinson bought drones from the website, “As Seen on TV.”

She and her husband plugged the drones in to charge on Christmas Eve.

After the drones had been charging for about 30 minutes, the Robinsons heard a hissing noise and found the drones were hot to the touch.

After one of the drones was unplugged it burst into flames in Celeste’s hand and she threw it on the floor.

“We were so blessed that he heard the noise and we checked it out because we would have been asleep and it could’ve been our house,” Celeste said. “It could’ve been our lives.”

The company that makes the drones has not responded to questions about safety.