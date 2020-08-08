Christian County sees 69 new cases of COVID-19

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– The Christian County Health Department says the area has seen 69 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 3 days.

That’s more cases than the Health Department reported between March 17th and July 1st, during which time there were only 56 cases reported in Christian County.

From July 2nd to August 7th, there have been 313 reported.

Right now, the County says five locals have been hospitalized with the virus. Two of those people are on ventilators. Since the pandemic began, one person has died in Christian County due to COVID-19.