Christian County officials believe new land will boost economic growth

by: Frances Lin

Posted: / Updated:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Smaller cities surrounding Springfield including Nixa and Ozark recently made a decision, that is expected to boost their economic and population growth.

Six Christian County officials got together to talk about the rapid growth they’re anticipating for future generations, now that they purchased a piece of land.

Officials believe the land will boost economic growth by retaining and expanding current businesses and attracting new businesses.

They are also expecting an increase in residents and seeing affordable housing move to other smaller communities in the surrounding areas.

“With that prime property sitting there, we could have somebody move in and put something in that’s not going to spur economic development,” said Chris Russell, president, and CEO of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce, “we all love churches, big fan of them, but they do not drive economic development for our communities. And now as a government entity owns that property, we can kind of control what we allow into that prime spot.”

