Christian County adopts new orders to begin reopening

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Commission has adopted changes to the county’s stay-at-home order that would reopen local businesses and other activities.

This new order will begin on May 4, 2020, and allows for locations to operate based on the percentage of approved occupancy and the ability to maintain social distancing requirements. The order also increases the public gathering limitation from 10 to 20 individuals.

“Our intention in adopting this order has been to remain consistent and aligned to the degree possible with the similar measures adopted by our local jurisdictions without conflicting with Governor Parson’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan,” Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips said.

The County Commission has agreed to extend the existing policy which has county buildings closed to the public except by appointment but still operating to perform essential duties for another 30 days.

There are two changes to the policy: