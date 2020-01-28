Choose your anthem: 10 songs about the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer against the Houston Texans during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. Kansas City won 30 to 0. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Over the years, musicians have written songs about the Kansas City Chiefs.

From Tech N9ne to the most recent artist, Yes You Are. Here are some songs you can listen to to get hyped for the Chiefs being in the Super Bowl.

1.”Red Kingdom” by Tech N9ne

According to WDAF in Kansas City, Tech N9ne released the song during the playoff season in 2019. The song is an ode to the Chiefs with Tech tweeting, “From ME & STRANGE MUSIC to THE KANSAS CITY Chiefs! #REDKINGDOM. We are SO VERY PROUD OF ALL OF YOU!”

2. “Chiefs Kingdom Comin’ 2020” by Yes You Are

“I think because our song is family-friendly and from our heart, it’s being appreciated by many different audiences,” says Kianna Alarid, lead singer of Yes You Are. The band released the song and video just in time for Super Bowl LIV. According to a release from the group, two of the band members have a history with the NFL. One of their songs played during a Pepsi commercial in Super Bowl 51.

3. “Chiefs Are Going To The Super Bowl” by Melissa Etheridge

According to WDAF, She called into The Dan Patrick Show Monday to debut a new song she wrote specifically about the Chief’s big AFC Championship win. This isn’t the first Chiefs-themed song the Leavenworth, Kansas native has written. In 2017 she wrote one about her love and infatuation for former quarterback Alex Smith, WDAF reports.

4. “Take Me Home, Pat Mahomes” by Ringer Records

Prepare to have this stuck in your head all day.



🎵 Pat Mahoooomes, take me hooooome 🎵 pic.twitter.com/PypjM9iRJP — The Ringer (@ringer) September 23, 2019

This remake of the John Denver classic will hit you in your feels and remind you why you love Patrick Mahomes.

5. “The Chiefs Are Goin’ To Miami” by Taylor Witt.

This song will remind you of the 90’s rap style. Enjoy.

6. “KANSAS CITY CHIEFS ANTHEM 2020” by Mac Lethal.

In this rap, you will hear almost the entire Chiefs roster rapped. The song starts with the number one song at Arrowhead: The Tomahawk Chop.

7. “She Thinks My Patrick’s Sexy” by The Arrowhead Guys

This group of Chiefs fans made this parody of Kenny Chesney’s hit “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.”

8. “Number One Fan” by Daniel Micheal

According to WDAF, Daniel Micheal, the man in the video, started by saying he has been a Chiefs fan since he was a kid, and he is now 47 years old. The song is a parody of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.”

9. “Old Town Road Cheifs” by Daniel Michael

Daniel Michael is on twice because his parodies are so good. This is a parody of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, the number one song of 2019.

10. “Tomahawk Chop Remix” by Roy Scott

Rapper Roy Scott made, as he calls it on his YouTude, a healthy hip hop remix of the anthem of Arrowhead. The song came out in 2017 but has been updated to include Patrick Mahomes. You can even hear Mitch Holthus, the Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, at the end of the song.