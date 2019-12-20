Chipolte hires nurses to determine if employees are actually sick

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -The popular restaurant, Chipotle, has received mixed responses to its announcement of hiring nurses to determine when employees call in sick if they’re actually sick.

“If somebody is really ill, offering medical services at a reduced rate could be a benefit,” Randy Will, Springfield Area Human Resources Association board member said.

The company says this a step to ensure no food-borne illnesses go into any franchises.

While many customers of the popular chain are happy the food will have less exposure to potential bacterias, some also see this as a lack of trust in employees.

Will says there’s a difference between right, wrong and legal.

“There are things discussed in a board room and policies put together and they sound good but unfortunately in the implementation, we don’t take into account, perhaps, how people will perceive them,” Will said. “Can they do it? absolutely, legally? sure they can do it. is it a good idea? That’s a good question.”

Will told us companies considering a similar “sick day protocol” also run the risk of not only losing trust of their employees but could also lose the employees themselves.

“In the long run, perception is reality,” Will said. “Anything that violates that employee/employer trust level, could potentially be a problem.”

Will said any company or business considering a sick day protocol for employees to prove illness should know the possible benefits and detriments before making any sudden adjustments.