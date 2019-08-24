China trade war escalates, Missouri congressman says “its time to bring this tariff thing to a conclusion”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In the latest volley in the U.S. vs. China trade war, China retaliated Friday morning with higher export charges on American goods and agricultural products. Then Trump responded in a tweet late Friday afternoon: “China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!) Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30%…”

Missouri’s 7th District Congressman Billy Long, a Trump ally, reacted to the news in Springfield today, “I think it’s time to bring this tariff thing to a conclusion. I’ve been giving the president benefit of the doubt on this, the farmers have too,” he told Brownfield Ag News.

Long was in his district with U.S. House Agriculture Chairman Collin Peterson, D-MN, as part of a two-day trip to Missouri to meet with members of Congress and their farm constituents. Peterson also met with Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-4th, and Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver, D-5th.

Peterson and Cleaver met with local farmers in a community center in Odessa Thursday to talk about rural broadband needs, federal disaster payments – and the trade war.

Chairman Peterson and Rep. Cleaver take tough questions from farmers at the Odessa Community Center

“There are people that will win in the China deal; their just not us. It’s the intellectual property, some of these other areas, autos, they’re the ones that will win if we ever get a resolution of the Chinese situation. Agriculture-I don’t see any upside for us,” Peterson told about 50 farmers.

Peterson, a career farmer, says his district has been hit hard in pork and soybeans.

“As of now, they are able to buy all the pork they need from the Netherlands, and from Brazil and other places and they haven’t had to buy from us. Our guys are dying on the vine. The soybean sales have dried up not only because of tariffs but because the market’s dried up in Asia,” he said.

He says trade issues with China could have been dealt with before that country became a member of the World Trade Organization. Peterson says he voted against that. Now he says, he would handle the situation by taking China to the WTO court.

“You’re going to get more good out of that than you are out of these tariffs, ” he told Brownfield Friday in Springfield.