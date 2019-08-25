The Ozarks is getting a look at future business leaders, and many of them, aren’t even in junior high school yet.

Today was Marshfield’s first children’s business fair.

Kids ages six to 16 came up with their own business ideas and set up shop.

“One of the most impressive things today, and it has really made my heart grow, is every single one of these kids that you go and talk to, they can tell you what they’ve put into their business,” event coordinator Crystal Hilton said.

Hilton told us she and her daughter came up with the idea after learning about another event through Facebook.

Kids who participated designed their own logos, and worked with a sign shop to bring those ideas to life.

Hilton shared why she believes this experience is so important for the kids who participated.

“Whatever it is, kids can learn from it, and it’s just a fantastic opportunity for parents, and for the community as a whole because what you’re really doing is you’re raising your job creators,” Hilton said.

One of the young business owners received $250 in start-up money.

Hilton told us a children’s business fair is happening in Springfield in December.

To sign up click here.