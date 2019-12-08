Children’s Business Fair held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some of our area’s young entrepreneurs got the chance to show their skills at a business fair today.

It was the first of it’s kind in Springfield.

For weeks, young boys and girls have spent their time crafting a business plan that all came to fruition at the Fairbanks Community Center for the Inaugural Springfield Children’s Business Fair. Brent Tiemann with Life 360 helped these kids take their first steps into entrepreneurship.

While Tiemann is the host of the event, he didn’t interfere with the process of getting these businesses off the ground.

“Their business ideas are all original to them and they reflect their personalities and what they find interesting,” Tiemann said.

Kids as young as 7 years old set up shop today, providing some of the same services you might find elsewhere like a nail salon. Culinary arts were a big hit today as well filling the room with great smells, but you could also smell the money.

For 11-year-old Aubree Wilmoth, she was in the stuffed animal business today, but this idea ran much deeper

“I was adopted four years ago, and I wanted to make a stand all about adoption,” Aubree said. “So I thought hey, maybe people could adopt toys, and so here we are.”

There was even prize money available for the businesses voted on by the customers who made their way through the job fair.