Child murder mistrial: AR Supreme Court to decide next step in Mauricio Torres case

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Attorneys on both sides of the Mauricio Torres capital murder case will be in a Little Rock courtroom, virtually, in late January, according to court documents.

The January 28 oral argument hearing will be to determine if the appeal will retry the entire Torres case, or keep the capital murder guilty conviction and pick up the case from the sentencing phase of the proceedings.

Mauricio Torres

Each side will have 20 minutes for arguments and will be heard virtually.

Two attorneys for Torres have confirmed they’ll be in attendance — Jeff Rosenzweig and George “Birc” Morledge.

Isaiah Torres. 6

On March 4, 2020, Torres was found guilty — for the second time — of capital murder for the death of his 6-year-old son, Isaiah Torres. Isaiah died a day after a family camping trip to an area near Branson, Missouri, on March 29, 2015.

The case was retried after the Arkansas Supreme Court overturned the 2016 guilty conviction.

The next day, the first day of the sentencing phase, the Benton County Circuit Court judge declared a mistrial due to disruption during the hearing. Quinton Martin, 24, Torres’ stepson was testifying when he jumped out of the witness box and tried to attack Torres.

Quinton Reece Lane Martin booking photo.

Torres has been at the Benton County jail since June 7, 2019.

