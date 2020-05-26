Child injured in canoe crash on Elk River

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KSN/KODE) – A 3-year-old boy is seriously injured after a canoe crashes into a bridge on the Elk River.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 3:45 Monday afternoon, about 1/8th mile east of Ginger Blue.

Two adults and a child, all from Miami, Oklahoma, were in a 14-foot canoe when they encountered swift water under Trestle Bridge.

The canoe hit the bridge pier, throwing both adults out and trapping the boy between the canoe and the pier.

Witnesses say the child was underwater for about 3 minutes before bystanders were able to get into the water and rescue him.

The boy was taken to a Joplin hospital with serious injuries. One adult had minor injuries but did not need to be hospitalized, and the other adult was not injured.