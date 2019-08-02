Child in Serious Condition after ATV Accident

BARTON COUNTY, Mo- A 7-year-old boy is in serious condition after being involved in an ATV accident Friday morning around 9:30 a.m.

According to Highway Patrol, the accident happened 5 miles northwest of Lamar.

A crash report states the ATV, driven by a 9-year-old girl, was traveling through a field when it hit a bump and overturned ejecting the three occupants of the ATV.

The boy, Graham Davis of Webb City, was transported to a hospital in Kansas City.

No other injuries were listed on the report.