BUTLER COUNTY, Mo- A young child has drowned after trying to swim to an island in the Black River.

According to the drowning report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on the Black River just north of the U.S. Highway 67 bridge.

The report states the child, 9-years-old, began to struggle, submerge, and did not resurface on his way to the island.

The child was from Naylor, Missouri.