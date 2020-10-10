Child, 3, falls into Yellowstone National Park thermal feature

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2018 file photo, emigrant Peak is seen rising above the Paradise Valley and the Yellowstone River near Emigrant, Mont. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

(FOX) — A 3-year-old child suffered serious burns after falling into one of Yellowstone National Park’s “thermal features.”

It happened Friday morning near one of Yellowstone’s main geyser basins.

“The child took off running from the trail, slipped and then fell into a small thermal feature,” park officials said.

The toddler was flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The burns were confined to the child’s lower body and back, officials said.

Yellowstone officials reported a significant injury in a thermal area just five months ago.

Then, a trespasser fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos, officials said.

Yellowstone barred visitors at the time to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The park has reopened in phases since then.

Note: Thermal features at Yellowstone include hot springs, mud pots and fumaroles.