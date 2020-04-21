Chiefs weigh offensive and defensive options in upcoming NFL Draft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Kansas City Chiefs will have the last pick in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

But which direction will the defending Super Bowl champions go?

The Chiefs will have five draft picks spread throughout the first five rounds.

“Honestly, in this draft, there is so much depth that the Chiefs are going to have great opportunities at 32. Even in the positions that you think they would have or need,” says Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus.

The defense is where the Chiefs have been building over the last few years. Just last week, the Chiefs re-sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland but lost Kendall Fuller to the Washington Redskins during free agency.

So the smart play to run would be to pick a cornerback.

“That could be a nickel back or a corner. Someone to replace Fuller. That could be the player right there in the 32 to 40 range depending on where the Chiefs pick initially in this draft,” says Mitch.

NFL.com says Texas Christian cornerback Jeff Gladney would be a good fit. The 5 foot 10″ all big 12 player had 31 tackles, an interception, and 14 pass breakups his senior season.

The Chiefs could also look at the linebackers and grab linebacker Zach Braun from Wisconsin. Braun had 12 and a half sacks while earning second-team all-American honors.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Chiefs could use some depth at tailback with Georgia running back D’Andre Swift. Swift rushed 1,200 yards and scored seven touchdowns while earning first-team all-SEC honors.

“I’m all for it. There could be all of the top running backs available when the Chiefs pick at 32. All of them. Taylor at Wisconsin, Dobbins at Ohio State. You can start listing them. It’s rare in this draft. Usually, you don’t take a running back this high. But you do if it’s the best running back in the draft. Could be the next Kareem Hunt,” says Mitch.

So the Chiefs can go any direction during the draft, but on General Manager Brett Veach and Coach Andy Reid know for sure.