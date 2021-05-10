Chiefs tickets to go on sale this week after NFL 2021-22 schedule release

A worker cleans seats in Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have announced the beginning of single-game ticket sales for the 2021-2022 National Football League season.

This coming season’s schedule will be announced Wednesday night, May 12. Tickets for home games will be available for purchase the following day, May 13.

Jackson County taxpayers will have a presale opportunity from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Season ticket holders will have their presale starting at 11 a.m. General public tickets will then go live at 12 p.m.

Tickets will be sold with the expectation of full capacity.