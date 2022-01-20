Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night on misdemeanor criminal damage charges.
The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Gay was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center early Thursday morning.
FOX4 will update this story with charging details soon.
It is unclear if he will be available for the Chiefs home playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season for the Chiefs playing in 12 games and bringing down two interceptions. Gay missed Super Bowl LV after being placed on injured/reserve.
According to charging documents, Gay faces one count of criminal damage of less than $1,000 for damage to property including a vacuum cleaner, wall, and a door frame and the incident is domestic violence-related.
“The club is aware of the incident and has no further comment at this time.”Kansas City Chiefs