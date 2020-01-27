Chiefs history: Remembering Super Bowl IV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- 50 years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl IV against the Minnesota Vikings.

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame President and Chiefs fan Jerald Andrews remembers that time in his life.

“Senior in high school, and here they are going to the Super Bowl,” he says.

Andrews recalls having to do farm chores before watching the big game.

“I grew up on a dairy farm, so we got up that morning, did the dairy work went and milked the cows. I came back in and got dressed for church, went to Sunday school and church, and then came home. Some of my parents’ friends came as well, we all had lunch together, then we all watched the Super Bowl together,” says Andrews.

He goes on to list some of the great Chiefs players from that game from Len Dawson to Curtis McClinton.

During his time at the Hall of Fame, Andrews has mended friendships with some of these players. One particularly with Len Dawson.

“Len Dawson probably represents it as well as anyone. The last couple of times that I had him do anything for the Hall of Fame he would often say ‘it’s such a treat that people still remember and that people kind of come out of the woodworks when we’re out and about and want to talk about what happened in that Super Bowl,'” says Andrews.

He brings up how the current Chiefs Franchise has still included former players like Len Dawson and Bobby Bell.

Andrews had even developed a friendship with Hank Stram. Stram also got tickets for Andrews and one of his daughters to go to the Super Bowl in 1997. That game was the Packers vs. the Patriots.

The Kansas City Chiefs are now in Miami for Super Bowl LIV this Sunday on Fox.