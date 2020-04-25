Chiefs gamble on LB Willie Gay in second round, add T Niang

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The NFL Draft is April 23-25. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs are gambling on a player with off-the-field issues, selecting Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in the second round of the draft.

Gay was suspended eight games by the NCAA as part of an academic fraud investigation that swept up 10 players total and led to severe sanctions for the program.

Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Then in the third round, the Chiefs landed mammoth offensive tackle Lucas Niang out of TCU.

Those two selections follow their first-round choice of LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Thursday night.