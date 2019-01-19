Chiefs Fans: With Ice and Snow in the Forecast, Here’s What You Need to Do to Stay Safe at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For fans heading to Arrowhead this weekend, you’ll have to fight the cold, ice and snow for a playoff game at Arrowhead.

If you plan on drinking, you need to keep in mind that alcohol and cold weather don’t mix too well.

Traditional parking lot tailgates will have the added hazard of brutal temperatures and wind chill.

Mercy Hospital Dr. Chandon Suthar says there are many dangers to tailgating under-the-influence during this kind of weather.

“Smoking and alcohol, they increase the chance for frostbite,” Suthar said. “What smoking and alcohol does is decrease the circulation of the areas become more cold, and it becomes more prone to frostbite. And, then when you’re drunk you probably are not aware about the surrounding temperature also. So that makes you even more at risk for frostbite and hypothermia.”

The game is at 5:40 p.m., but the parking lot gates open up at 12:30 p.m.

If you see someone showing signs of frostbite or hypothermia, take them to a warm location as soon as possible and begin to warm them up using your own body heat or warm water.