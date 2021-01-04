Chiefs fans undeterred after loss to Chargers at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite the ugly loss against the Chargers, the Chiefs close out the regular season with the best record in the NFL and in franchise history.

The Chiefs rested a number of starters to get ready for the playoffs, which undoubtedly led to the loss. Despite losing to the Chargers, fans are more optimistic than ever.

“Oh, I mean, in a crazy year with COVID and all that, you know we’ve been balling, we’ve been balling.” Jake Ruff, a Chiefs fan, said.

But what makes this Chiefs team so great? Well, it depends who you ask.

Some say it’s the coaching of Andy Reid. Some say it’s the otherworldly talent of Patrick Mahomes. However, for new Chiefs fan Holly Swan, it’s the passionate fan base.

“Those are the people we tailgated with earlier. I mean it’s been a blast, very welcoming fans, very passionate fans.“ Swan said.

Holley Swan was a photographer for the St. Louis Rams before they moved to Los Angeles. She wanted to support a team close to home, and that led her to Chiefs Kingdom.

Today, Arrowhead Stadium left her speechless.

“I mean, look at it. It’s going to be great.“ Swan said.

Jake Ruff has been a Chiefs fan his whole life. He said it’s the on-field play that makes this team so special.

“We’ve been balling, we’ve been balling,” Ruff said. “Patty you know, you could say Aaron Rodgers has been the MVP. No, I think not. I think Pat is best record in the NFL, that means something.“

Whether you think it’s the fans or the play, there is one irrefutable fact. Due to the pandemic, it took everyone working together and following the guidelines, to make it through this season.

Now, on to the Postseason.