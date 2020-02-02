Chiefs fans going to Superbowl say they’ve waited years for this moment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The average ticket to tomorrow’s Superbowl game costs more than $8,000, but that isn’t stopping die-hard Chiefs fans from buying a ticket.

These three Springfieldians say they’ve been waiting their whole lives for this.

“We were so confident that they were going to go to the Super Bowl this year that we saved our money and didn’t go to either playoff game,” Ricky Perkins said.

And look at what happened.

“We’ve had some friends that just can’t believe that we would put the money out to do this, but they obviously haven’t been Chiefs fans for a long time or waited 50 years to see them go to the Super Bowl,” Deanna Scott said.

Chiefs football is what brought Ricky and Deanna together.

“Our first date was a Kansas City Chiefs game,” Deanna said.

“Oct. 23, 2016,” Ricky said. “I saw that she was a Chiefs fan and I asked her on social media if she’d like to go to a Chiefs game.”

“We went up and saw them play the New Orleans Saints and the Chiefs won,” Deanna said. “So we’re hoping that’s a good omen for the Super Bowl.”

Scott Pierson is also heading to Miami.

“Man, I hope there’s nothing embarrassing in here,” Scott said. “I’m born and raised in Kansas City. Springfield is home. First of all, you have to have an amazing wife, and when we went to the AFC championship game, when Sammy Watkins got that touchdown I knew I was going to the Super Bowl. I just had to do it.”

“This can only happen because you have a really supportive family who’s staying home and watching the kids,” Scott said. “I’m going with a fraternity brother from Missouri State. Truthfully I’d say, dream come true. It’s something I’ve dreamt about for a long time — since I was a boy. 36 years for me.”

“We gotta believe, right?” Scott said. “We’ve got Patrick Mahomes, you got Andy Reid. I think it’s gonna happen.”