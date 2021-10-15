Chiefs fan X-Factor banned from Arrowhead Stadium after fight with RedXtreme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs fan has been banned from Arrowhead Stadium after a fight during the team’s game with the Buffalo Bills.

Sources confirmed to FOX4 that Ty “X-Factor” Rowton has been permanently banned from the stadium after that viral fight with Tim Oerman, better known as “RedXtreme.”

It’s not clear whether Oerman is facing any discipline at Arrowhead Stadium. He declined to comment on the issue to FOX4.

Now-deleted video of Oerman punching Rowton quickly circulated on social media last week.

RedXtreme said in a Facebook video that X-Factor threw a cup of water, and it “hit my wife in the back and splashed onto me.” X-Factor disputed that in an interview with FOX4 earlier this week.

Rowton said Oerman then came up the stairs toward him, and that’s when the fight happened.

“One punch and I saw stars,” Rowton said.

“I have never in my life felt so bad about feeling so good because knocking that low-life son-of-a-[expletive] out was the greatest feeling I’ve had in a long time,” RedXtreme said on Facebook.

“My problem is it happened inside the stadium, and I never imagined in my life I would behave in that manner in the stadium,” Oerman continued.

RedXtreme said he has stepped away from the Chiefs superfan community because of his distrust and distaste for the X-Factor’s behavior.

Neither of the men involved have expressed interest in pressing charges.