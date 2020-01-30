Chiefs fan to reunite with Arrowhead tailgate squad in Miami

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Brian Taylor comes from a family who bleeds red and yellow for the Chiefs.

Brian says it was his dad and grandpa who got him into loving the team so much so that he is now in his seventh season as a season ticket holder.

Fun fact about Brian’s grandpa: he was an ironworker that helped construct Arrowhead and, according to Brian, played in the first non-professional football game at Arrowhead with other crew members.

When Brian first got his season tickets in 2013, he met a group of tailgaters in Lot J at Arrowhead. That group quickly became family for Brian.

“We’ve done this so many years now; it’s almost like a family now,” Brian says.

Brian lives in Strafford but owns Iguana Roja in Ozark.

Just one year after Brian got his season tickets, his health took a turn for the worse.

“2014, that’s when my health was kind of giving me some troubles,” he says. Brian had a cardiac arrest. Because of a blood clot, Brian had a stroke three months later. The only side effect from the stroke Brian has had to regain: his speech.

“When I did wake up at the hospital, all the language we’re speaking right now it all just vanished my brain. Learning language and learning my name, my mom’s name, everybody’s name, all of that just vanished,” he says.

“But I still had the Chiefs tickets, and I’m not going to fort those to somebody else just because I can’t talk. I can still yell, so I did.”

Now, Brian, a former roommate, his tailgate crew, and some old friends from Miami, are meeting in Fort Lauderdale to watch the big game.

Brian and his roommate, who also is a 49ers fan, were trying to rent out a bar but decided that 200 plus people wouldn’t fit in just one bar, so they’re crowding the whole downtown.

“I’m definitely more than blessed to be here living one more day. I want to be there. I want the win for everybody in my family,” says Brian.

Brian says his cousin made a post on Facebook to encourage people to get Brian a ticket into the game since he will be down there. Brian appreciates the post but does not want people to spend their money on him to go to the game.