Chiefs fan seen holding #81 in viral picture is from Ozark

OZARK, Mo- Sunday, January 12th, 2020, is the day the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the NFL.

The Chiefs faced the Houston Texans and won 51 to 31.

One of those Chiefs touchdowns was made by tight end Blake Bell, 81, at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

After Bell scored the touchdown, he ran straight to the crowd to celebrate. The man who held Bell was none other than Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers.

Steve has been a fan of the Chiefs his whole life following in the footsteps of his family.

A couple of friends asked Steve to join them at the game, Mitchel Schwartz would steal those friends’ beers and pour them on himself.

The group sat right behind the right goal post of the south endzone at Arrowhead.

Steve describes the encounter with Bell as once in a lifetime.

“You see that happen on TV with other people, but you never think it’s going to be the opportunity that you get to have a player score and jump up in the stands. It’s a once in a lifetime; it was crazy,” he says.

During the play that led to the touchdown, Steve had his phone out and took a picture of Bell heading his way in the endzone.

“I snapped the picture, and I thought ‘oh my gosh he’s coming right at us’ so I put my phone down and he’s like getting closer, and that’s when it all happened,” Steve says.

Moments before Bell jumped on Steve

He goes on to say that many members of the team, including Travis Kelce, came up to them too.

At the moment, Steve didn’t realize how many photographers took pictures of the victory.

“It’s just crazy to see the picture that you have on the screen behind me because quite frankly you don’t realize that anyone is really taking a picture of that going on. You see it on the big television screen,” says Steve.

Steve says he was lucky his friends invited him to the game.