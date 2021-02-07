Chiefs Cheerleader, Former Bucs Cheerleader share NFL experiences

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Millions of people cheered on the Chiefs or Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, but two women, with ties to the Ozarks, have a unique perspective cheering on those teams.

It’s the rookie year for Chiefs Cheerleader Megan, who grew up in Kansas City.

“It was honestly one of the greatest days of my life to take the drum deck with my cheer group,” Megan said.

Megan went to Missouri State University, did an internship at KOLR 10 News, and danced with the Sugar Bears. Some of her past teammates are also Chiefs Cheerleaders.

“Just to be dancing together again was just really special because we really cherished our time together in Springfield, so we’re excited to do the same thing in Kansas City together,” Megan said.

It’s memories that will last a lifetime. Just ask former Tampa Bay Swashbuckler Carrie Barefield.

“I’ll never forget being down there in the stadium and looking up and seeing those 60,000 people and to hear the sound of it,” Carrie said.

Carrie keeps mementos tucked away in her house in the Ozarks. It’s a reminder that hard work and dedication pay off because cheerleading for the NFL isn’t just about cheering for the team on the field.

“This right here tells me to go for your dreams and don’t ever ever give up,” Carrie explained, while looking at a picture.

“We cheer at the games, and that’s obviously a huge part of our role, but we are out in the community trying to make a difference in Kansas City, and that’s our number one role is to be a cheerleader for this community,” Megan explained.