Chiefs celebrate 60th season with massive Red Friday promotion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Football season is finally here and that means Missouri will be a sea of red tomorrow.

Why? It’sRed Friday.

And this Red Friday is extra special because the Chiefs are celebrating their 60th season.

To celebrate the season, the Kansas City Chiefs will be selling red flags at various locations in Kansas City and Springfield. The flag design for this year’s collector’s edition flag features the club’s specially designed 60th season logo, which will also be worn as a special helmet decal this season, according to a press release from the Chiefs.

In Springfield, flags will be available at 55 McDonald’s locations and surrounding areas, as well as Hy-Vee, for a minimum donation of $5. According to the Chiefs, all net proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks. Last year, donations made at those locations totaled $35,000 for RMHC of the Ozarks.

Even our Sports Director Dan Lucy is ready.

This is the third year Red Friday has been in Springfield.

In addition to the flags, 60 lucky fans will win special autographed prizes from Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathiew, Chiefs Chairman, and CEO Clark Hunt and others.

In order to win the autographed prizes, fans will need to buy their Chiefs Kingdom flag on Red Friday and post a photo with the hashtag #RedFriday on social media. The winners will be selected at random.

