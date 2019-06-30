Chick-fil-A employee jumps through drive-thru window to save choking boy

Ga. — A Chick-fil-A employee in Georgia jumped through a drive-thru window earlier this week to save a choking boy.

The surveillance video shows the employee, Logan Simmons, going through the window after hearing a panicked mother yell that her son was being choked by his seatbelt.

Simmons got to the car and used a pocket knife to free the boy whose face was starting to turn red.

Simmons says that as soon as he realized what was going on all he could think about what getting to the car as quickly as possible.

He says he’s shocked by what happened, but grateful that he was able to help.