Chevelle car show roars on for their 32nd year

SPRINGFIELD – The longest running car show celebrating Chevelles is happening right now in Springfield.

The 32nd annual Midwest Chevelle Regional Car Show has brought people from all over the midwest to Springfield.

As many as 100 cars are on display on N. Glenstone.

He cars include Chevelles and El Caminos, between model years 1964 and 1987.

“These are cars that people my age grew up driving in high school, and never lost the interest or feeling to driving one of these old cars,” Mike Moore of the Queen City Chevelle Club said

If you want to go check out these classic cars, the show is open tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center.

Admission is free.