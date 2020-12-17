Chesterfield police says they do not have authority to enforce St. Louis County health mandates

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KTVI) – In a letter posted to its Facebook page Wednesday, the Chesterfield Police Department is putting its support behind local businesses.

“As a point of information, the Chesterfield Police Department has no statutory authority to enforce St. Louis County Department Health or the St. Louis County Executive orders, nor do we intend to do so. Any violations of these orders should be reported to the St. Louis County Department Health via their online complaint portal.”

Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation said this is nothing new but the letter was put in place to clarify how the police department will enforce the county’s orders.

“At first I was excited, I thought it was like a big announcement where we could open up again, and everyone was going to return to normal again, but as you read on, it said all the same mandates are in place,” said Jessica Lafata, owner of Vito’s in the Valley.

Mayor Nation said this does not mean he is encouraging restaurants to reopen indoor dining and disobey county restrictions, but he is encouraging the county to look at the restrictions in place again.

“I would suggest that maybe the county could relook at the restrictions that are currently imposed and try and find some common-sense guidelines that would allow the restaurants to open sooner rather than later because there’s no doubt it has an effect on the economy,” he said.

The mayor said if police are requested to go to an establishment to keep the peace they will respond.

“Our police department will be happy to show up as a neutral party to make sure that the peace is enforced, but we aren’t going to assist the health department in physically shutting down the restaurant,” Nation said. “No, we don’t believe we have the authority, nor do we have the desire to do that.”

Local Vito’s in the Valley owner said although the letter didn’t change much, it did lift their spirits.

“I still appreciated the support. It still just gave me a sense of relief that someone is seeing us, hearing us, knowing we’re hurting,” she said. “It’s been tough, there’s been a lot of pivoting, which we’ve gotten really good at.”

“I feel badly for them we want to do all we can to support them and are anxious for them to reopen as soon as possible when it’s safe to do so,” Mayor Nation said.