Chesterfield police officers pull man from burning vehicle

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KTVI) – Chesterfield police risked their own lives to pull a man from a burning vehicle following a crash.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 23, the officers were patrolling along Olive Boulevard near Spyglass Summit when they saw a car crash into a tree and flames burst from the vehicle.

Chesterfield Police Sgt. Keith Rider said the officers ran over to help. They could tell the driver was deceased but the passenger was still alive. He was partially ejected from the vehicle but entangled in wires from the car.

Officers were able to cut the wires and pull the passenger away from the car. About 30 seconds later, the officers heard a loud bang and the whole car was engulfed in fire.

Sgt. Riders said those officers ran into heat and flames that night knowing the risks but also on a mission to do what they could to save that man, and they did.