Cherokee Firearms speaks about the importance of getting a gun permit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Our David Chasanov went to Cherokee Firearms today and learned about the importance of getting a permit.

Cherokee Firearms owner Nick Newman says gun owners should be educated.

“If you’re going to carry a firearm, I would highly recommend that they do take a conceal carry course just so that they can handle it safely.”

Lieutenant Mike Lucas of the Springfield Police Department reacts to an incident at the Republic road Walmart yesterday.

“I think it’s great that that off duty fireman was here that was helpful.”

That former fireman did conceal carry training and held an armed man at gunpoint until police arrived.

In the state of Missouri, gun owners are not required to take conceal carry training.

Nick Newman says gun owners need to learn a thing or two.

“Whether you have the permit or not you’re held to the same standard as someone who does. You really need to get informed about where you’re allowed and where you aren’t allowed to carry guns.”

Gun owners take a nine-hour course at Newman’s store if they sign up for training.

Newman says that he doesn’t see anything illegal about what the man did at the Walmart, but some people such as the customer at Cherokee Firearms, Harold Higgins.

“The young man that went in there was a fool for what he did especially after what happened in El Paso.”

Higgins applauds the former fireman for stepping in yesterday.

“I would’ve done the same thing. That’s the whole reason for firearms and firearm safety. Take care of yourself and other people.”