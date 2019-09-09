Cheerleader with Down Syndrome inspires others on and off the field

BILOXI, Ms. –Biloxi Junior High School’s football team walks away victorious in their game with North Gulfport this week, thanks in no small part to the undeniable spirit of the BJH cheer squad.

Eighth-grade cheerleader Bailey Edwards is an inspiration on and off the field.

During football season, the Biloxi Junior High Cheer Squad roots for the football team

But if the cheerleaders had cheerleaders, the girls on the squad say it would be Bailey Edwards.

“She inspires everybody and she lifts everybody up if they feel down.”

Bailey was born with Down Syndrome, but those who know her say it doesn’t stop her from stepping up to any challenge.

“She has her struggles but she can get through them so well, she’s super smart.”

“She’s really focused, and she’s really sharp with everything she does.”

Bailey’s instructors say her incredible work ethic is what makes her shine on and off the field.

“Bailey earns everything that she gets. Nothing’s given to Bailey. She works just as hard, probably a little bit harder than everyone else.”

Biloxi Junior High students say they’re inspired to be like Bailey: Confident., fearless and full of heart.

This is Bailey’s last season on the Biloxi Junior High Cheer Squad. She’s excited to start ninth grade next year.