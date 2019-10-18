Check out the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri’s Howl-O-Ween costume contest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri’s Howl-O-Ween Contest: dogs dressed up to compete against each other.

How to vote: Every donation will count as a vote

  • decide which dog has the best costume
  • go to their page and make a donation

Blossom – hula girl https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjcwMjA=

Christmas – Snow White https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjcwMjE=

Dexter – Staff Member https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjcwMjM=

Diva – Mouse https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjcwMjQ=

Havoc – Mummy https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjcwMjU=

Janice – Martini https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjcwMjc=

Sugar – Autumn Leaves https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjcwMzc=

Rascal – STL Cardinals https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjcwMjk=

Snow – Queen Grimhilde https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjcwMzU=

Penelope – Baby Shark https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjcwMjg=

For more information on the humane society or to adopt a furry friend click here.

