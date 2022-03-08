SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As gas prices across the country continue to rise, many in the Ozarks are trying to find the cheapest way to fill up their tanks.

Gas prices in Springfield are now averaging around $3.59-$3.79 per gallon for regular gas.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas in Springfield can currently be found at Casey’s on North Glenstone Avenue. The price for a gallon of regular gas at Casey’s is $3.34.

Costco on North Eastgate Avenue and Sam’s Club on East Sunshine Street are tied for second place for cheapest gas at $3.39 for a gallon of regular gas.

Several gas stations have gas for $3.59, including Kum & Go on East Battlefield Road, Phillips 66 on West Grand Street, White Oak Station on South Scenic Ave., Fast ‘N Friendly on West Sunshine Street, and Price Cutter Express on E St. Louis Street.