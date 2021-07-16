Charges filed in Thursday night Lake Ozark shooting

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Hickory County man faces charges in a shooting that left one man dead and four injured in front of the Casablanca Bar and Grill in Lake Ozark at about 7:50p.m. on July 15th.

According to a Miller County probable cause statement, 50-year-old Tonka Way-Con Ponder faces charges for first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The probable cause statement suggests a fight between members of two opposing motorcycle clubs broke out at the Casablanca Bar and Grill.

Authorities say they got ahold of surveillance video that shows a man identified as B.C. pulling a gun on Ponder outside the bar.

The court document says that Ponder then drew his gun and shot B.C., who died at the scene.

Authorities say more gunfire then erupted between members of each motorcycle club, with bullets hitting Ponder and another victim identified as D.K.

Authorities say the video shows Ponder wounded but reloading his weapon and firing at another man, identified as T.C., who had his hands in the air.

Authorities have confirmed Ponder was transported to the MU Healthcare by Miller County Ambulance and escorted by two Missouri State Highway Patrol.