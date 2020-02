FERGUSON, Mo. – Charges have been filed against the man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart in Ferguson, Missouri.

20-year-old Hontez Mitchell is charged with first-degree assault.

He was arrested after a manhunt and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police say the officer was working as a security guard when Mitchell, suspected shoplifter, shot him three times.

The injuries were not life-threatening and the officer has been released from the hospital.