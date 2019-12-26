Charges expected after man shot in the head in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.– A man was transported to the hospital via helicopter at around 5:40 Wednesday night (12/25/19) after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Pulaski County Deputies found the injured man while responding to a reported shooting on Rolling Hills Road in Richland, MO.

A person of interest is in custody according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. PCSO considers this an isolated incident but an investigation is still underway.

The Sherriff’s Office expects charges to be filed soon.

The man’s condition is still unknown.