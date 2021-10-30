Changes coming to a Chinese restaurant in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some changes are in store for a landmark restaurant in downtown Springfield.

The owners of the Riksha are retiring after 27 years.

“I’m very exhausted but I’m happy,” said Owner Kimsom Sonn. “There’s a line out the door for the whole week, this whole week, for five days.”

Starting on November 16th, customers will see some new faces.

“I just like to see that it is being passed on throughout the family,” Granddaughter Kameo Yim said. “It’s going to continue to be family owned and operated and it will continue to be a long time downtown staple.”

Sonn and Yim have lived in Springfield for quite some time now.

“We escaped from Cambodia to Thailand,” Owner Savan Yim said. “We don’t have any relatives in the United States. So, I just wrote a letter to the US Embassy in Bangkok and then the name came up after 3 years we live in Thailand.”

“I lived in a Thailand camp for four years after they found a sponsor for us and the Catholic Church sponsored us and brought us here,” said Sonn.

Ever since they’ve been here, it’s been nothing but support from the community.

“They just build relationships over the years with their customers,” said daughter-in-law Tricia Yim. “Everybody just wanted to come and say goodbye because they love them.”

“They make everything by hand and put a lot of time and love into their food,” said Kameo.

Kimsom and Savan are savoring their last day at Riksha, ready to start their new chapter.

“The community has helped a lot,” said Yim. “We’ve been here 27 years, we have a lot of friends here, they love us and we love them just like family.”

Riksha will close from November 1 till the 15. It will re-open on November 16.