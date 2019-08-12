Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Chance to ride in WWII B-17 Bomber or P-51 in Springfield

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The ultimate history lesson is available right here in Springfield which is a chance to ride in a WWII B-17 Bomber or a P-51.

The Liberty Foundation is bringing its “a higher call tour” to town this week.

KOLR10 photojournalist Tim Leimkuhler spoke with the flight ops director for the tour and brings us a look inside this iconic aircraft.

Rides will be happening at the Springfield- Branson National Airport this weekend.

B-17 rides are $475 per passenger.

P- 51 flights cost between 11 hundred and 19 hundred dollars.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

KOLR10 PODCAST

KOLR10 Podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Best of Branson

Best of Branson 300x214

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now