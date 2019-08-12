Chance to ride in WWII B-17 Bomber or P-51 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The ultimate history lesson is available right here in Springfield which is a chance to ride in a WWII B-17 Bomber or a P-51.

The Liberty Foundation is bringing its “a higher call tour” to town this week.

KOLR10 photojournalist Tim Leimkuhler spoke with the flight ops director for the tour and brings us a look inside this iconic aircraft.

Rides will be happening at the Springfield- Branson National Airport this weekend.

B-17 rides are $475 per passenger.

P- 51 flights cost between 11 hundred and 19 hundred dollars.